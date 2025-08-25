Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Unisphere Establishment acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,596,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 930,310 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 769,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 372,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 534,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 306,788 shares during the last quarter.

SRAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 2.07. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

