Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 77.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE WHR opened at $93.6580 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.92.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -264.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.