Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 134,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “strong sell” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Li Auto Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Li Auto has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

