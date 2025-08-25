Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

