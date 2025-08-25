Critical Analysis: Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) versus Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Siebert Financial and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 1 4 2 1 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Moelis & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

This table compares Siebert Financial and Moelis & Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $83.90 million 1.52 $13.29 million $0.24 12.79 Moelis & Company $1.19 billion 4.77 $136.02 million $2.54 28.58

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial. Siebert Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 11.00% 10.78% 1.73% Moelis & Company 14.31% 42.72% 17.12%

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Siebert Financial on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

