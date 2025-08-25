Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 3,409.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391,215 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $34,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the first quarter worth $56,521,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,782,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,420,000.

NYSE:CURB opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 11.74%.The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Curbline Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curbline Properties news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

