DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,029 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,918 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 222,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,936,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $227.4270 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.800-14.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,371,954.20. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,286.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.