Doximity, Inc. $DOCS Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Doximity were worth $84,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Doximity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Doximity by 73.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Doximity by 70.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

DOCS opened at $67.6930 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,934. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

