DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.30% of DraftKings worth $86,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after buying an additional 64,088 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $49,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,081.90. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,631 shares of company stock valued at $28,830,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

