Equity Bancshares, Inc. $EQBK Stock Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.86% of Equity Bancshares worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 62,583 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,716 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of EQBK opened at $41.3590 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $794.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

