Eventbrite, Inc. $EB Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,591 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB stock opened at $2.6150 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. Eventbrite has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Eventbrite

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.