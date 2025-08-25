Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.58% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $32,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,856,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $140,045.36. Following the sale, the director owned 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $204.5850 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1 year low of $159.64 and a 1 year high of $217.14.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.54 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

