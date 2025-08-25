First Busey Corporation $BUSE Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.92% of First Busey worth $35,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUSE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 52.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,706,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,096,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $16,837,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $15,301,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 54.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,731,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,398,000 after acquiring an additional 608,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.81. First Busey Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, CFO Scott A. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,496. This represents a 5.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $203,163 in the last 90 days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

