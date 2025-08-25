Fischer Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,012,284 shares of company stock worth $5,656,976,492 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

