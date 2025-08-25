Flex LNG Ltd. $FLNG Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 6,863.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Flex LNG by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Flex LNG by 3,785.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex LNG by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLNG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Flex LNG Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:FLNG opened at $26.8150 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 27.84%.The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Flex LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 163.04%.

About Flex LNG

(Free Report)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.