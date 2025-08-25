Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Floor & Decor worth $77,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $87.9750 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

