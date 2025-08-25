Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS Position Increased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 424.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMS. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,410.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS opened at $25.5750 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%.The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

