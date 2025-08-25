Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 495.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $12.7250 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Full Truck Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

