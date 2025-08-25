Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Generac worth $74,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $2,962,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $194.3450 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.