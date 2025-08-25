Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 163.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,919 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,056,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,121,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Genworth Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,354,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 290,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 531,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Genworth Financial stock opened at $8.6850 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

