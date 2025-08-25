Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) & Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Financial Comparison

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Halfords Group and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halfords Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strattec Security 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Strattec Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halfords Group $2.19 billion 0.20 -$42.87 million N/A N/A Strattec Security $565.07 million 0.50 $18.68 million $4.57 14.77

This table compares Halfords Group and Strattec Security”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Strattec Security has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halfords Group.

Profitability

This table compares Halfords Group and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A Strattec Security 3.31% 9.11% 5.66%

Dividends

Halfords Group pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Strattec Security pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Strattec Security pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Halfords Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strattec Security beats Halfords Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online. The Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans. The company also provides software as a service. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also offers full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

