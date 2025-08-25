Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,547,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,483 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $7,761,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,755,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $6.3640 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.93 million. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%.The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

