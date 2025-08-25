Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Christian Cocks Sells 27,800 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) CEO Christian Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hasbro Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of HAS opened at $81.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.