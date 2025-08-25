Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Christian Cocks Sells 27,800 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) CEO Christian Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hasbro Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of HAS opened at $81.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

