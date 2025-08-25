HCI Group, Inc. $HCI Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.63% of HCI Group worth $26,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $165.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.24. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.44.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HCI. Compass Point upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HCI

HCI Group Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.