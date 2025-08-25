Head to Head Survey: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -497.67% -21.55% -12.74% Healthcare Realty Trust -32.95% -7.70% -3.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $17.62 million 11.54 -$153.54 million ($1.59) -2.27 Healthcare Realty Trust $1.27 billion 4.71 -$654.48 million ($1.15) -14.78

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Healthcare Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seritage Growth Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seritage Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Seritage Growth Properties and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Realty Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80

Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Seritage Growth Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

