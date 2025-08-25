Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 75.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 68.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $7,622,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,522,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of HSII opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $317.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.