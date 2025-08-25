Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.16% of Heritage Commerce worth $36,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas A. Sa purchased 20,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

HTBK stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $620.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

