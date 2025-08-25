HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 991,802 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,802 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Globalstar by 59,255.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.