Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of Hormel Foods worth $93,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,674,000 after purchasing an additional 634,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HRL stock opened at $29.2250 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.