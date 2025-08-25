Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 348.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,219 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,326,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,365,000 after acquiring an additional 433,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

