Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 113,325 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1,371.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,325 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $165,392.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $604,391.45. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $206,537.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,356.01. This represents a 15.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,779 shares of company stock worth $6,327,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $89.45 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

