Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 185,221 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 394.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.
Bath & Body Works Stock Up 5.6%
BBWI opened at $31.0550 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
