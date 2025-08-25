Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 419,569 Shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. $DQ

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 514.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,569 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.75% of DAQO New Energy worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DAQO New Energy in the first quarter worth $967,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in DAQO New Energy by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 100,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.
DAQO New Energy Stock Performance
DQ opened at $22.8750 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DAQO New Energy Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
