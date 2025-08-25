Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 67,034 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $ERJ

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter worth about $276,246,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 215.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,126,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 654.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,762,000 after buying an additional 1,443,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 1st quarter valued at $84,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ opened at $56.9140 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.76. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. Wolfe Research upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

