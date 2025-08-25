Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 7,213 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter worth about $91,013,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in argenex by 53,684.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in argenex by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in argenex by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,585,000 after buying an additional 68,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in argenex by 1,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after buying an additional 64,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $660.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $595.18 and a 200-day moving average of $597.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. argenex SE has a 1 year low of $510.05 and a 1 year high of $696.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.81.

argenex Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

