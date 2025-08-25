Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,928,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Soleno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 811.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $90.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -2.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

