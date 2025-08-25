Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,631 shares of company stock valued at $28,830,492 over the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

