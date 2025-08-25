Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $974,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Globant by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 91,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Globant by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $69.6890 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $614.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.66 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on Globant and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

View Our Latest Report on Globant

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.