Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 35,513 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 749.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $122.76 on Monday. Encompass Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $124.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

