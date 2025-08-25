Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 68,201 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Cinemark by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.4%

CNK opened at $26.5360 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.90. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,840.56. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,679,363. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.