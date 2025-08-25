Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $2,719,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $2,726,748.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,463.24. The trade was a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 80,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $4,983,343.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,730.72. This trade represents a 53.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,445 shares of company stock worth $32,453,755. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CNM stock opened at $65.4190 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $66.27.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

