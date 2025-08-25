Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE:TOL opened at $139.2170 on Monday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,680. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,874. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

