Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $11.44 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $189.2330 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.95 and its 200 day moving average is $177.30. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.3401 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

