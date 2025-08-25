Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $13.36 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 541.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,493 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of National Fuel Gas worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after buying an additional 155,711 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 93.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.3%

NFG stock opened at $87.1250 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.