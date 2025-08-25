Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Aercap by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,105,000 after purchasing an additional 875,950 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Aercap by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,398,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 759,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aercap by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,871,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 43.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,843,000 after purchasing an additional 699,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aercap by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,687,000 after buying an additional 664,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $119.5050 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $120.48.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Aercap’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Read Our Latest Report on AER

Aercap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.