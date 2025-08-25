Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Essent Group worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,084,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,712,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essent Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $146,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,788.35. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $404,735.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,050.48. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $919,651. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 3.0%

Essent Group stock opened at $63.9050 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a net margin of 56.36% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $319.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

