Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9.88 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 129.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $147.4060 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $166.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.