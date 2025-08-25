Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.