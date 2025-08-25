Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 274.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,699 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 5,252.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 448,421 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 181.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,082,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 57,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $1,862,826.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 243,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,940. This trade represents a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,578 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $149,837.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,740,905.60. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931,317 shares of company stock worth $115,635,442. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

IOT opened at $34.7910 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

