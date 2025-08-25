Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 742.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anonima in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 29.0% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anonima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price Performance

YPF stock opened at $31.7670 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YPF Sociedad Anonima

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.